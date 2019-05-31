Not As Hot To Round Out The Week.

TODAY/SATURDAY: High temperatures will stay at or below 90 and our dewpoints drop into the upper 50s and low 60s to round out this week making for more comfortable weather. We’ll stay mostly clear in the overnight hours with lows in the 60s.

SUN/MON: High temperatures rebound into the low 90s to kick off the week. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out Sunday but the chance for any one spot to see rain is low, and we should stay dry area-wide Monday.

TUE/WED/THU: We stay warm and humid through the middle of next week. Highs in the low 90s, with the chance for an isolated shower or two each day.