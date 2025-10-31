November is here

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Starting a new month with an isolated rain chance. By next week, back to average temperatures.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Enjoy the candy! Temperatures tonight will be chilly. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

SATURDAY: Cloud will push in from the West and NW. Any extra moisture could result in an isolated shower. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the low to middle 60s. Lows will drop into the middle 40s, as rain potential crosses overnight.

SUNDAY: Some very early AM showers are possible. Temperatures will be slightly cooler, in the lower 60s. Clouds will maintain, with a few sprinkles through the afternoon. Overnight lows will be back in the upper 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Afternoon highs will make it back closer to normal for this time of the year. Expect low to middle 70s through the middle/end of the week. Conditions will be staying dry, with an isolated rain chance returning by Friday.