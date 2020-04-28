Noxubee County deputies searching for missing mother-son duo

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Noxubee County deputies are searching for a mother and son that have been missing for over a week.

31-year-old Christy Nicole Hagood and five-year-old Austin Ray Sellers were last seen on April 18.

They were walking along Sawmill Cutoff Road, just north of Shuqualak.

The mother and son were reportedly trying to get to Meridian.

Investigators said Hagood and Sellers were reported missing on Saturday.

Hagood has brown hair.

Sellers has brown hair and weighs about 50-60 pounds.

If you’ve seen them, call the Noxubee County Sheriff’s Department.