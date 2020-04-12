Noxubee County faces heavy damage after powerful tornado

Noxubee County was one of the harder hit areas on Sunday. Homeowners there took on some heavy damage.

Homeowners there took on some heavy damage.

Shattered glass, broken trees. Iesha Cotton wasn’t expecting to see this on her Easter Sunday.

” It was something we never experienced before,” said Cotton.

She says a tornado was the last thing on her mind when she purchased her home. Just minutes before it passed, her family took refuge in a nearby room down the hall.

” As the tornado was passing through my mom and I were in the bathroom, it was very traumatic but we just prayed and prayed until everything was over. Then I came out,” said Cotton.

That’s when Cotton realized her world had been turned upside down.

Broken windows, shingles from the roof, and tree limbs now cover her home. Across the road from her home, you can see a semi truck turned over on its side.

” Just in the past year we went through one traumatic incident with a previous home, it’s like all those memories coming back in again that our home is destroyed,” said Cotton.

But in the midst of this tragedy, Cotton is grateful no one was seriously hurt.

” Overall we’re safe. Praise God we’re safe. Life is short, I’m just counting all the blessings that each day we are here. It could have been worst. If I had a thousand tongues I still wouldn’t be able to say thank you enough,” said Cotton.

Cotton says all she can do now is wait and pray that her home can be recovered.

No injuries have been reported in Noxubee County so far.

We’ve reached out to Highway Patrol and Emergency Management Officials in that area.

We’ll have more updates as they become available.