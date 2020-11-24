Noxubee County Judge gives away turkeys for Thanksgiving meals

NOXUBEE COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – Judge Paula Drungole-Ellis has been giving food to others for their holiday meal for about a decade.

As the need has grown, the judge says she has partnered with local groups like churches and agencies to distribute more food to more people.

The judge funds the turkey giveaway herself, usually in Oktibbeha, Lowndes, Clay, and Noxubee Counties. She says she is grateful for the opportunity to serve her community.

“It is the way I can give back to the community. There are so many people in our community that are in need, especially this year with the pandemic,” said Judge Drungole-Ellis. “These people are unemployed and just don’t have what they need to have, so when I sit down at the table with my family on Thanksgiving, then I want to make sure there are others to enjoy a meal with their family on Thanksgiving.”

Noxubee County is part of the Judge Drungole-Ellis’ Chancery District. During her visit today, she gave 50 turkeys away to local families.