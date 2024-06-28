Noxubee County Public Library renovates its historic roof

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – History lies within books, and within the walls of the Noxubee County Public Library.

From its construction in 1907 until 1977 the building served as the Noxubee County Jail.

Library Director Shameka Conner says in 1984 the county saw a better purpose for the building, and voted to relocate the library there.

“They did do a renovation,” Conner said.”It started out with a little money here and there. With the help of people donating funds into it, and they started re-doing the building.”

But the building’s age began to show, especially in its roof.

“It was leaking from the east and south, every part of the building pretty much was leaking,” Conner said.

Library officials took those concerns to the Noxubee County Board of Supervisors, but with its history also came costs and concerns,” Conner said.

“It’s a historical building,” Conner said. “So, that in itself came with stipulations. We had to go the right way in order to keep the building preserved in the right way.”

“The way it looks and is designed now, we could not deviate from that,” said Noxubee County Supervisor Landis Mickens.

A combination of grants from the Mississippi Department of Archives and History, county funds, and private money paid for the renovation.

Noxubee County Supervisor Landis Mickens says the library is a major investment for the citizens.

“It feels good because it’s a place where our young people can come read books, check out books, citizens can come to use the computers,” Noxubee County Supervisor Landis Mickens. “It’s a great place to have in your county. I’m very satisfied with it, and the most rewarding feeling is when our citizens tell me that it looks so well.”

Conner says people travel from all over the country to see the historical significance of the library.

