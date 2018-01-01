Noxubee County Rape Arrest

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Noxubee County man that pleaded guilty to manslaughter, is now accused of rape.

30-year-old Mareno Hubbard remains in jail on a rape charge.

Sheriff Terry Grassaree the alleged incident happened at Hubbard’s home Saturday night.

The investigation is continuing today, January 1, and Hubbard’s bond has not been set.

In May 2014, Hubbard was ordered to spend 12 years in prison in connection with the shooting death of Arveo Lane outside the Q5 Club in 2008.

Hubbard had already been in jail six years before being sentenced.

Lamarcus Jones was found guilty of murder in the same murder case.

Mareno Hubbard

