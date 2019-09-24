Noxubee County School District to issue report cards to teachers and administrators

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – We’ve all heard of students getting report cards, but it looks like one area school district will be issuing them to teachers and administrators as well.

The Noxubee County School District announced plans for a new learning objective.

- Advertisement -

This comes just days after the district’s overall rating of an ‘F’ from the Statewide Accountability System.

As, Bs, and Cs will now be 1s, 2s, and 3s — at least for teachers and administrators in the Noxubee County School District.

It’s all part of a new grading system designed by Superintendent Rodriquez Broadnax.

“In December, at the close of the semester, all teachers and all administrators would receive a report card directly from their principal, or as administrators, from the superintendent’s office,” said Broadnax.

Broadnax said teachers will be graded on lesson plans, walk-throughs, informal and formal evaluations, attendance, and a portfolio which has to be submitted three times a year and must include seven different components.

“Two of their best lesson plans that they have written for the nine weeks, then they have to write a paragraph of each of those lesson plans, letting us know why those lesson plans were more effective than others,” said Broadnax.

Administrators will be graded on how well they evaluate each teacher in addition to submitting their own portfolio and research.

“They had to research ‘A’ school districts in other states and bring… development initiative to bring back to the district that would fit our strategic plan, and the student needs of our district,” said Broadnax.

Broadnax said teachers and administrators have until the end of this school year to bring their grades up.

“When we get to April 15, which is the date that we have to inform teachers that they are renewed or non-renewed, well, we have given you an overview, just like we give student,” said Broadnax.

Broadnax said the new grading system isn’t about punishing the teachers– it’s about improving the district as a whole.

“You know, we want to build capacity. We’re not here to terminate folks and fire folks. But we’re here to build capacity with the staff that we have for them to grow, to ensure that they are educating our students and instructing them at a higher level… Every day is not going to be a good day, but as long as we work 100% for students, I think everything will work well,” said Broadnax.

Superintendent Broadnax also said he used a similar system at his former district in Nevada and was able to bring them from a “D” to a “B” within two years.