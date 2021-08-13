Noxubee County School District received mask from Kappa Alpha Psi

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The local chapter of a Greek organization is answering the call for help.

When members of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity found out the Noxubee County School district was pleading for PPE and other supplies for their students, they got to work.

With help from the community, the group purchased 24-thousand masks for the elementary and middle school. They delivered the masks this morning.

“The Greek Fraternities and Sororities are all about community involvement, helping give back, educating, practicing moral and ethical values so are very thankful and appreciative,” said Principal Hollie Jenkins, B.F. Liddell.

The group chose elementary and middle schools because those age groups are not eligible for the vaccine.