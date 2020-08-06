Noxubee County Schools Delay The Start Of School

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Students in the Noxubee County School District will get an extra week of summer vacation. School district leaders have decided to push the start date back one week.

Interim superintendent Rodriguez Broadnax says the first day of school will be August 17th. He says this will give the faculty, staff, and parents one more week to prepare for the upcoming school year.

The semester will end on November 24th when students leave for Thanksgiving break. They will return for the Spring semester January 5th.