NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Noxubee County Supervisors lift the county’s mask ordinance.

The order goes into effect immediately.

Noxubee County had been under a mask mandate for several months.

Many counties and cities have lifted similar ordinances, following Governor Tate Reeves’s orders for the state.

Lowndes County does have a mask mandate in place through Friday.