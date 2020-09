NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Noxubee County grand jury indicts a woman accused of shooting a man in the head.

27-year-old Jeraldine Campbell is charged with attempted murder and armed robbery.

- Advertisement -

The shooting happened July 14th, near Macon.

Noxubee County Sheriff Tommy Roby says the victim was shot at a home on Grissom Road.

In the indictment, prosecutors allege Campbell had a handgun when she took the victim’s iPhone.

That is why she is charged with armed robbery.