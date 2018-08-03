State takeover impacting upcoming elections in Noxubee County

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Noxubee County voters will have fewer races on their November Ballot.

Two seats on the School Board were to be decided this fall, but the state takeover of the Noxubee County School District has caused some changes, making those races unnecessary.

“Due to the recent change that has been implemented within the Noxubee county school district, the Noxubee board has been abolished. Therefore, there will not be an election for district three and district four school board races and their names will not appear on the ballot for the November election for 2018,” said Circuit Court Freda Phillips.

It is unclear when the next school board elections will happen.