Noxubee Native Moderates Hometown Political Forum

SHUQUALAK, Miss. (WCBI) –Voters from Noxubee and Kemper Counties heard from the 6 Republicans vying for Mississippi’s 3rd District Congressional Seat Monday night.

Sally Doty, Morgan Dunn, Michael Guest, Whit Hughes, Perry Parker, and Katherine Tate took part in the forum at Tanner Farms in Shuqualak

Noxubee County native Keith Heard, the former Chief of Staff to Senator Thad Cochran, served as moderator for the event.

Each candidate was allowed a two minute opening statement before taking questions.

The Noxubee County Republicans sponsored the event.

Representative Gregg Harper is not seeking re-election.

The General Election is November 6th.