ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI)- The people of Aberdeen are voting in a police chief, mayor and alderman. Three out of the five wards are reporting numbers:

CITY MAYOR

Roderick Van Daniel-152

Toni Reece-466

Alonzo Sykes Jr.-139

CHIEF OF POLICE

Henry Randle (incumbent)- 419

Tony Tillman-350

Quinell Shumpert-277

The numbers do not include write in votes.