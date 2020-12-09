Nursing home and assisted living facilities will now be able to virtually connect with family

By
Aundrea Self
-
0
1

PONTOTOC, MISS. (WCBI) – Thousands of residents in long-term care facilities can now stay connected to family and loved ones through technology.

A partnership between the Mississippi Department of Human Services and Planning and Development Districts is providing Chromebooks to nursing homes and assisted living facilities in 41 counties.

- Advertisement -

The two groups presented 400 computers during a special event this morning in Pontotoc.

Long-term care facilities have not allowed visitors since the beginning of the pandemic.

The computers will allow them to have virtual visits with loved ones.

“Residents can be in touch with their family members and family members can be in touch with those residents by Zoom call or Skype or whatever other means that they haven’t been able to be in touch while they’re in the nursing facilities,” said Bob Anderson, Executive Director of the MS Department of Health.

“The personal communication is so important to the emotional status of somebody that has been disconnected from family or friends as all of these residents have for this time,” said Bill Renick, Three Rivers Planning and Dev. District.

167 nursing homes and assisted living facilities will get the Chromebooks.

100,000 dollar grant through the “CARES Act” paid for the computers.

Previous articlePresley Describes $495 Million Award To Expand Internet Access As A ‘Game Changer’ For Mississippi
mm
Aundrea Self
https://www.wcbi.com
Aundrea Self is home-grown! She grew up in Starkville and graduated from Starkville High School. She earned degrees in English and Mass Communications from Stillman College in 1996. And it was at Stillman that Aundrea fell in love with news reporting when she did her first story on the school’s renowned student choir. After graduation, Aundrea began her broadcasting career in Columbus as the morning show “sidekick” on WACR radio. She continued to work in radio for six years before making the switch to television. She joined the WCBI family as the Sunrise producer. She eventually began reporting, and that ultimately led to her 7-year run as co-anchor of “WCBI News Sunrise” and “Midday.” Aundrea currently anchors the five and six o’clock newscasts and hosts “MidMorning with Aundrea.” Aundrea has won several Associated Press awards for her work. In 2004, she was honored as a “Top 40 Under 40” by the Mississippi Business Journal. A highlight of her career in journalism came in 2008 when she conducted a one-on-one interview with President Barack Obama as he campaigned in North Mississippi. Outside of work, Aundrea enjoys participating in community events. She spends much of her spare time speaking to area churches, schools, and civic organizations. She is an active member of the Starkville chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Aundrea enjoys reading, spending time with family, and sampling her husband’s tasty dishes! Aundrea and her husband, David, have three children: Kimberly, Alan, and Emilee. If you want to connect with Aundrea, make sure to follow her on Twitter and Facebook.