Nursing home and assisted living facilities will now be able to virtually connect with family

PONTOTOC, MISS. (WCBI) – Thousands of residents in long-term care facilities can now stay connected to family and loved ones through technology.

A partnership between the Mississippi Department of Human Services and Planning and Development Districts is providing Chromebooks to nursing homes and assisted living facilities in 41 counties.

- Advertisement -

The two groups presented 400 computers during a special event this morning in Pontotoc.

Long-term care facilities have not allowed visitors since the beginning of the pandemic.

The computers will allow them to have virtual visits with loved ones.

“Residents can be in touch with their family members and family members can be in touch with those residents by Zoom call or Skype or whatever other means that they haven’t been able to be in touch while they’re in the nursing facilities,” said Bob Anderson, Executive Director of the MS Department of Health.

“The personal communication is so important to the emotional status of somebody that has been disconnected from family or friends as all of these residents have for this time,” said Bill Renick, Three Rivers Planning and Dev. District.

167 nursing homes and assisted living facilities will get the Chromebooks.

100,000 dollar grant through the “CARES Act” paid for the computers.