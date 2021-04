NWS confirms 2 tornadoes March 31st

The National Weather Service in Memphis confirmed 2 tornadoes during the early morning hours of March 31st.

The first occurred in Vardaman, located in eastern Calhoun County.

SURVEY SUMMARY: THE TORNADO DEVELOPED SOUTH OF HIGHWAY 8, AND DOWNED TREES ALONG AND EAST OF DOBBS STREET. SOME TREES FELL ONTO HOMES AND VEHICLES. THE TORNADO CROSSED HIGHWAY 8, AND DAMAGED THE VARDAMAN SCHOOL COMPLEX. AWNINGS WERE DAMAGED, TREES BLOWN DOWN, AND A PORTION OF BRICK VENEER WAS REMOVED FROM A BUILDING. THE LAST OBSERVED DAMAGE WAS TO TREE LIMBS NEAR COUNTY ROAD 231.

The second occurred near Hatley in Monroe County.

SURVEY SUMMARY: THE FIRST OBSERVED DAMAGE WAS WEST OF HATLEY ROAD SOUTH. SEVERAL SHEDS WERE DAMAGED OR DESTROYED. AS THE TORNADO CROSSED HATLEY ROAD, IT CAUSED MINOR ROOF DAMAGE AND DOWNED SEVERAL TREES. AFTER A BRIEF WEAKENING PERIOD, THE TORNADO INCREASED IN INTENSITY AS IT APPROACHED THORNTON LANE AND WEAVER CREEK DRIVE. NUMEROUS TREES WERE BLOWN DOWN, SOME TREE TRUNKS WERE SNAPPED, AND POWER POLES WERE DAMAGED. A PERMANENT HOME HAD ROOF AND SUNROOM DAMAGE, AND A MOBILE HOME LOST PART OF ITS ROOF. THE TORNADO DAMAGED HOMES AND DOWNED ADDITIONAL TREES ALONG NASH ROAD. THE LAST OBSERVED DAMAGE WAS TO TREE LIMBS ALONG STONEWALL ROAD.