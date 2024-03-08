Oasis Lounge fatal shooting: Owner, security company face lawsuit

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Three people are suing the Oasis Lounge owner and the security company after the deadly shooting at the Clay County nightspot.

In his lawsuit, attorneys for Kolban Hogan said the 19-year-old was shot three times last week during the mass shooting incident.

Sariya Edwards and Deadria Colburn claimed they were grazed by a bullet.

20-year-old Taleese Chandler died in the gunfire.

Owners Tony Harris and Elmer Harris, along with Elite Warriors Security Team, were mentioned as defendants in the lawsuit.

Elmer Harris told the Clay County Board of Supervisors 14 security guards at the Oasis Lounge the night of the shooting.

It’s estimated 300 people were in the building when the shooting started.

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott believes there were multiple shooters. No arrests have been made.

“There have been several things that have been stated to me in interviewing folks, my clients, and at least one other person who was there. It doesn’t seem security was checking everyone coming in and out of the building. Of course, when they check them coming in, they don’t necessarily have to check them coming out. But if they come back in they have to get checked again. Seems like security dropped the ball and wasn’t doing those things, is what it sounds like,” said James Moore, Attorney for plaintiffs.

Moore said he may be representing more clients who were injured during the shooting. He encouraged anyone with information to contact local authorities.

