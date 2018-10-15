OCH honors retired surgeon with a special surprise

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Center for Breast Health and Imaging held its open house this evening in Starkville, but this wasn’t your ordinary open house.

The center was dedicated to Dr. Steve Parvin for his 35 years of service and work for advancing women’s health in the community.

Dr. Parvin says the honor was a surprise to him but thanks all those involved in making the new center possible.

“The hospital and the board of trustees have been a big supporter in all this. Of course, the patients that we have, the women, are the key to all this cause if they don’t buy in then it doesn’t happen. So they are the ones that made all this work,” says retired surgeon Dr. Steve Parvin.

Services at the new center include a 3-D mammography unit, breast reconstruction surgery and genetic testing.