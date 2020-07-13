OCH Regional Wound Healing & Hyperbaric Center ensuring patient safety in light of COVID-19

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Safety for their patients is the number one focus at OCH Regional Wound Healing & Hyperbaric Center.

But fear of COVID-19 has also kept them away, according to Brandi Krojewski, Program Director at OCH.

- Advertisement -

“We do have several patients who are afraid of COVID-19,” she said.

Krajewski said hospital staff is doing all they can to make sure their patients feel comfortable when visiting.

“We are sanitizing the rooms after every patient, we are cleaning the waiting areas,” said Krajewski. “We are practicing social distancing in our waiting areas. And our patients can be assured that they are safe.”

The center treats patients dealing with various wounds.

“Diabetic ulcers, fitness insufficiency wounds, your trauma wounds, surgical incisions,” said Stephanie McCain, Family Nurse Practitioner at OCH. ” Your burns, we also take care of things like radiation therapy, people don’t understand that can cause wounds. Hyberbaric is wonderful for that.

And for those who are afraid of visiting the hospital, there is another option available.

“Call us, to talk to us if you have any concerns,” said McCain. “We also have ways that we can do visits to telehealth. You don’t have to come up here, but we can still treat your wounds. We work with all the home health agencies locally, so we can do video screen conferences with those agencies and get your wounds taken care of even if you don’t feel comfortable coming in to see us right now.

The patients we spoke with say the staff keeps their recovery on track.

“They’ve got a great bunch of nurses doctors here and I hope they never change anything,” said Mary Jackson.

“They always keeping up on task on what it is that they are supposed to be doing,” said Jessie Lane. “And they are not missing out on anything, but doing their job like you’re supposed to do as professionals and I appreciate all their efforts.”

To learn more about the Wound Healing & Hyperbaric Center, click here.