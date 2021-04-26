OCHS receives $50,000 Petco Love grant to help spay and neuter animals

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss (WCBI) – New grant money will help the Oktibbeha County Humane Society continue to spay and neuter animals.

OCHS received $50,000 in grant money from Petco Love to continue their work with animals in North Central Mississippi.

The Humane Society said they will direct all funds to help continue their “Snip and Spay” program that helps low-income families spay and neuter their pets.

Since 1999, the Petco Foundation has donated almost $300 million to local organizations.

Members of OCHS said the donation will help reduce the number of unwanted litters entering animal shelters in Mississippi.