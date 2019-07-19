Officer Involved Shooting Leads To Discovery Of Body, One Person Arrested

ALICEVILLE, AL. (WCBI)- An officer involved shooting in Alabama leads to the discovery of a body.

Aliceville Police Chief Tonnie Jones said things unfolded around 11 o’clock Friday morning when they were notified that a car was stolen.

Police spotted the vehicle, but once they tried to stop it, the driver took off and led them on a chase.

“It’s unknown of the location where the vehicle was stolen from,” said Aliceville Police Chief Tonnie Jones. “It started out at the intersection on Memorial Parkway, and went over the overpass at Memorial Parkway and ended up where we are now.”

The chase came to an abrupt end at the intersection of Columbus Road and 3rd Avenue.

Investigators worked multiple scenes from when the chase started and when things ended with gunfire.

“I feel like I was watching an episode of cops,” said Lisa Bridges, who works at Spiller Furniture and Mattress, right next to where the chase ended.

Instead of the TV show, when Bridges walked outside her store she saw real investigators working a crime scene.

“I caught a glimpse of the car and the two cops that were chasing him,” Bridges recalled. “I think the cop actually hit him and wrecked him right there.”

Chief Jones said one of his officers did discharge their firearm, but no one was hurt.

“At this time no officers from my agency or any other agency was injured or shot anyone,” said Chief Jones.

Once investigators were on scene, they discovered at least one body inside of the stolen vehicle.

At this time Chief Jones said they don’t know how long the body was in the car and can’t release how it’s connected to the incident.

One person has been arrested, but charges are still pending.

The investigation is now in the hands of the State Bureau of Investigation.