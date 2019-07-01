Officer involved shooting under investigation in Pontotoc County

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Multiple agencies are on scene of an officer involved shooting including the MHP, Union County Sheriff’s Office, and the Pontotoc Police and Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office.

Cpl. Jason Roe with the Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop F says the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is also investigating.

- Advertisement -

Union County Sheriff Jimmy Edwards confirms that a suspect is dead following the shooting.

The sheriff says this all started after a traffic stop turned into a pursuit.

“Our deputies followed. A pursuit began. He fired shots at our deputies, and the chase went off into Pontotoc County, where it ended down on Highway 9, just within the city limits there of Pontotoc. The suspect exited the vehicle. At that time Mississippi Highway Patrol and our deputies, and the Pontotoc Sheriff’s Department were all involved. The suspect exited the vehicle, and shots were fired at the police again. And that’s where it all ended.

The traffic stop was initiated in Union County on County Road 102, according to Sheriff Jimmy Edwards.

Sheriff Edwards described the situation a dangerous situation. The suspect was accused of firing shots at deputies.

The sheriff says none of his deputies were injured in the incident.

The MBI is expected to release more information Tuesday.