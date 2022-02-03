Officials ask for residents watch for flooding in the area

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Rain is in our forecast for the next few days. It is important to know your area and watch for possible flooding.

Clay County EMA director Torrey Williams says they are doing as much as they can to alert people of flooding zones and it is important that residents do their part to avoid their homes from being flooded.

“Know if you’re in a flood zone because if you’re in a flood zone it’s more frequent that you’re going to flood other than that cleaning out your ditches and overall residential maintenance and things that you can do in most of the areas,” said Williams.

Williams says that if you are ever in a situation for flooding they provide empty sandbags to anyone that may need them.