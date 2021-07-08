Oktibbeha co. awarded $9.6 million dollars in American rescue plan act

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Oktibbeha County is awarded nearly $10 million dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act.

It comes after President Biden signed a $1.9 trillion dollar package into law back in March.

$65.1 billion dollars will aid all U.S. counties.

The COVID-19 pandemic impacted public health and the economy.

Even a year later, areas are still working to recover.

” It will help the county in completing some of the projects that the American Recovery fund will be emphasizing,” said Williams.

$9.6 million dollars, that’s Oktibbeha County’s share of the American Rescue Plan Act.

Board of Supervisors President Joe Williams says that money will go to economic recovery.

” It will help the county tremendously. Several areas in the county do not benefit from having public sewage. So, wastewater treatment will be excellent for the county area before there’s no opportunity,” said Williams.

And broadband internet…

” Broadband will be a positive step forward. We’re hoping that individuals within Oktibbeha County will receive an improved situation with broadband internet,” said Williams.

Oktibbeha County Administrator Delois Farmer said the grant is awarded in two phases. $4.8 million dollars has already been received. The second half will come in 2022.

Agencies like law enforcement and health care can request aid in their department with documentation.

Williams says the board is working to finalize a budget plan.

” We haven’t come up with anything definite in terms of what we’re going to spend the funds. We also haven’t discussed the area that we’re going to spend the funds. The board has until 2024 to complete the plans and how those funds will be used,” said Williams.

After budget plans are approved, the board has until December 2026 to complete the spending of funds.