Oktibbeha Co. deputies looking for two juveniles in connection with shooting

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Oktibbeha County deputies continue to look for two juveniles in connection with a shooting.

Investigators found a car they were searching for and believed the teens were driving.

Commander Brett Watson says the vehicle was found in a parking lot this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, 20-year-old Samual Lee Kirkland of Lexington, Mississippi was already arrested.

He’s charged with one count of armed robbery, aggravated assault, and possession of a controlled substance.

You may recall the shooting that happened this past Thursday near Chadwick Apartments and the MSU campus.

Investigators say Kirkland and the victim were both shot and driven to the hospital separately.

They have both since been released.

If you have any information call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.