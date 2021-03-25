OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A fuel siphoning scheme lands a former Oktibbeha County road department employee in jail.

Thomas Smith is charged with embezzlement.

State Auditor Shad White issued a 657,000 dollar demand letter to Smith after his indictment.

Auditors are accusing Smith of hiding gas cans on the side of the road and then stop a county-owned truck to siphon fuel from the vehicle into the containers.

Investigators say Smith would later return to the area in his personal vehicle to get the gas cans.

It’s believed the scheme went on from June 2019 until August of the same year.

Smith’s bond was set at five thousand dollars.