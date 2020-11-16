Oktibbeha Co. supervisors vote to extend county curfew

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – Oktibbeha county supervisors vote to extend the county curfew and reinstate the mask mandate.

District 2 Supervisor Orlando Trainer says every meeting the board discusses whether or not to keep the county’s curfew– Which right now is from midnight to 4 am.

At this meeting, they unanimously chose to keep the curfew in place for another two weeks.

With the holiday season coming up, the board also decided in a 3-2 vote that it was in the best interest of the citizens to reinstate a mask mandate.

Trainer says Oktibbeha County’s COVID-19 case number are lower than other counties, and he attributes those results to the curfew and mask mandate.