Oktibbeha County deputies make arrest in December shooting case

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Oktibbeha County deputies made an arrest in a December shooting.

Donovan Lindsey was charged with two counts of shooting into a dwelling.

Investigators said the incidents happened on December 20 on Rock Hill Road. That’s where two homes were struck by bullets.

The shooting is still under investigation.

Bond for Lindsey was set at $100,000.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter