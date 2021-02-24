Oktibbeha County Deputies searching for armed men

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Scary moments at two Oktibbeha County apartment complexes.

Now, deputies are searching for some armed men.

Investigators say there was an attempted armed robbery at 21 Apartments.

A short time later, an armed robbery happened at the Helix Starkville Apartments.

WCBI has learned there were two men that held at least three college students at gunpoint during the hold-up.

The incidents happened between 12 and 2 AM, this morning.

No injuries were reported and no arrest has been made.

If you have any information about the incidents call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.