The Oktibbeha County Humane Society Receives A Large Grant

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Oktibbeha County Humane Society receives a $150,000 grant.

The grant is from PetSmart Charities.

- Advertisement -

It’s to support the OCHS Fido Fixers Spay and Neuter Clinic, which is the shelters low-cost spay and neuter program.

The program helps make the surgery more affordable and accessible for pet owners.

OCHS Director of Development and Community Relations Martha Thomas says the shelter is grateful for the grant and the support from PetSmart Charities.

The money will allow the shelter to offset the costs of surgery for more pet owners and will help reduce pet homelessness in Starkville.

For more information on the program, you can head on over to https://www.ochsms.org/spay-neuter/ or call or text the OCHS Spay/Neuter Hotline at 662-368-8343.