Oktibbeha County industrial park moves closer to reality

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The state’s high court denied an appeal, moving the Oktibbeha County industrial park closer to reality.

The Mississippi Court of Appeals upheld a lower ruling to allow Starkville to rezone the property on Highways 389 and 82.

That decision was appealed but the Mississippi Supreme Court decided not to hear the issue.

Some opposed to the industrial park want developers to find a new entrance. They also wanted to prevent the city from rezoning the land to industrial use.

The Golden Triangle Development LINK will move forward with plans to market and develop the industrial park.

Golden Triangle Deveolopment Link has released the following statement about the ruling:

“This is fantastic news for Starkville and Oktibbeha County. It is sad that we have lost value time and new industry opportunities. Key parts of the necessary infrastructure improvements were also delayed while this zoning appeal dragged on.

We are very pleased, although not surprised but the Mississippi Supreme Court’s decision today. Now, we can move quickly to complete the remaining park improvements and work to start seeing the rewards of the investment this community made two years ago.”

– Joe Max Higgins, Jr., CEO of the Golden Triangle Development LINK