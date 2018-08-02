Oktibbeha County hit & run trial delayed, new date set

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The trial for the woman accused of leaving the scene of an accident that left a Starkville man dead has been delayed.

Haley Singleton, 25, is charged with Leaving the Scene of Accident with death.

The hit and run crash killed D’Shante Nix, 23.

Singleton’s trial was set to start Wednesday in Oktibbeha County Circuit Court. The new trial date is October 17th.

Nix was killed after being struck by a car while riding his bicycle in September of last year.

That crash happened on Old Highway 25, just north of Poorhouse Road.

Singleton turned herself into police after a picture of the vehicle involved was released.