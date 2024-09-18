Old Kmart building in Columbus catches national retailer’s attention

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – In what could be a blue light special for Columbus, a national retailer is considering renovating the old K Mart building.

The city council approved a tax reimbursement incentive, where the company will receive a portion of its sales tax back at the end of the year. There is a cap amount for so many years.

There was other tax incentives to help lure the company to town.

This building, which sits on 14 acres, has been closed since 2018.

Developers say they would like to use 90,000 square feet of the building for their store.

An additional 20 square feet would be renovated and leased out.

The deal could create as many as 70 full and part-time jobs.

Golden Triangle LINK executives have been working the deal and brought it to city leaders.

The name of the retailer is not being disclosed at this time.

