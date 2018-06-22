Old Lee High School development a done deal, sold for $450,000

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Developers have continued moving forward with the old Lee High School’s transformation in Columbus.

Military Lee LLC officially bought the building Friday morning.

The $450,000 price tag could lead to a $14 million project.

While the names of the developers have not been released, the future plans call for housing and retail.

The project will consist of two phases, with apartments scheduled to be completed by 2020.

The Columbus School Board sold the property to the Columbus Redevelopment Authority on Wednesday.