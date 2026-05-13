Ole Miss PD drafting temp officers for gameday roster

‘We can’t do it alone,” said Capt. Jesse Richards, of the University of Mississippi Police Department.

Every home game, anywhere from sixty to eighty temp officers are on the gameday roster for the Ole Miss PD. Captain Richards says the temp officers play a vital role on gameday, whether it’s inside the stadium, at The Grove, or helping direct traffic pre- and post-game.

“Our campus is vast, and the game day experience is outside of the stadium itself; it is not just the football game. A lot of people watch the football game in The Grove, which is an event unto itself. We will have up to 50,000 people in The Grove, so we are doing foot patrols, just to ensure that people are safe,” Capt. Richards said.

Temp officers can eject people from the stadium or the campus, and they also have arrest powers. There are also a lot of opportunities to help people.