Ole Miss reverses stance on service dog

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) – The University of Mississippi is allowing a service dog in the classroom with her handler, following criticism of a decision to ban the animal.

The Clarion Ledger reported Tuesday the school reversed a decision earlier this month that banned the dog from class with a student who used the animal for post-traumatic stress disorder. The student’s name was not released.

The university had banned the Labrador “Violet” for reported disruptive behavior.

Jeff McCall had trained the dog and asked to come to the school to observe how Violet and her handler interacted. The school had refused but after media reports, McCall said the school called him about the dog.

The school said in a news release that it had worked out a plan to reintroduce the dog to the classroom.