Ole Miss student charged in frat hazing incident that injured pledge

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – A University of Mississippi student is charged with aggravated assault after allegedly spraying a cleaning solution into the mouth of a fraternity pledge during a hazing ritual.

According to the Associated Press, University police charged James Bowes Higgins with aggravated assault on November 17 after the October 11 incident at the Pi Kappa Alpha house.

The pledge’s lawyer said his client has serious injuries to his esophagus and can’t eat regularly. The pledge may even have to undergo surgery.

The family of the victim said they plan to sue the fraternity.

The fraternity chapter has been sanctioned.

Another Pi Kappa Alpha chapter in Ohio has been under scrutiny after a pledge died in March.

