CALHOUN COUNTY (WCBI) – An Indiana woman is killed in a one-car crash in Calhoun County this morning.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol says 55-year-old Sonia Miller’s 2019 Nissan Versa ran off of Highway 9 and hit a tree.

- Advertisement -

the South Bend , Indiana resident died at the scene.

State troopers continue to investigate the crash.