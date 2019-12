ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A head-on collision in Itawamba County leaves at least one person dead.

Corporal Jason Roe with Mississippi Highway Patrol said two cars crashed into each other early Sunday afternoon on Hwy 23 near Tremont.

Roe said there are multiple injuries, however, at this time, it is not clear how many people were involved.

Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigation the accident.

We’ll have more details as they become available.