One Dead in Lee County Fire

LEE COUNTY, Miss (WCBI)- A fire in Lee County leaves one woman dead.

At about 7:15 p.m. on January 21, the Lee County Coroner’s office responded to a structure fire in a camper on State Park Road.

According to Lee County Coroner, Carolyn Green, the body of a female was found inside alongside her pet dog.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Department is investigating. The Fire Marshal’s office is also expected in the investigation.

The victim’s name will be released later this morning.

We will be following this story throughout the day.