One Dead in Lee County Fire

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

LEE COUNTY, Miss (WCBI)- A fire in Lee County leaves one woman dead.

At about 7:15 p.m. on January 21, the Lee County Coroner’s office responded to a structure fire in a camper on State Park Road.

According to Lee County Coroner, Carolyn Green, the body of a female was found inside alongside her pet dog.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Department is investigating. The Fire Marshal’s office is also expected in the investigation.

The victim’s name will be released later this morning.

We will be following this story throughout the day.

 

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

7 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Showers and Storms Today; Milder Week Ahead.
Read More»
12 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
VIDEO: Warm Weather Means Long Lines At The Car Wash
Read More»
12 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Video: No. 3 Mississippi State Women Dominate in Road Win at No. 6 Tennessee
Read More»
﻿
More News»

WCBI E-Newsletter Signup