One dead, one injured in afternoon Starkville shooting

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – One person is dead and another is injured after an afternoon shooting in Starkville.

Oktibbeha County Coroner, Michael Hunt said one person died at OCH Regional Medical Center, while a second victim was flown to a Jackson hospital in critical condition.

Starkville Police responded to a shots fired call around 5 p.m. at a residence on Pilcher Street.

That’s when they noticed two gunshot victims.

As of right now, no arrest has been made.

“Me and my daughter and her boyfriend and my two grandkids, we came out of the house and all of a sudden I heard shots, I heard about 4 shots go off, then I saw a bunch of cop cars show up all at once… Me and my next-door neighbor, we sat outside for about ten or fifteen minutes looking and we heard a boy was shot twice in the head,” said Terry Coggins, who lives nearby.

“We quickly identified, not one, but two individuals had been shot. Unfortunately, one of those victims is deceased, and our hearts go out to the families that have lost tonight. We are at the very early stages of the investigation, and that’s all we’re prepared to talk about at this time, other than the fact that we’re going to ask for community support. We are putting a lot of resources on this and we feel comfortable where the investigation is going at this time,” said Chief Mark Ballard with the Starkville Police Department.

Police responded to another shots fired call near Garrard Road around the same time.

They say there were no gunshot victims at that scene.