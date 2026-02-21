One family’s dream is realized through Sonshine Christian Camp
Sonshine Christian Camp provides retreat in Northeast Mississippi
PRENTISS COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – For Michael Sikes, being director of a Christian camp wasn’t in his long-range plan.
But after pastoring a church for 25 years, an unexpected opportunity opened up.
“Timing of everything in my personal life, and timing of things going on here, God opened those doors, and my wife and I moved here from Alabama,” Sikes said.
Sonshine Christian Camp is owned by 14 churches throughout North Mississippi and Alabama.
It began nearly twenty years ago, with one family’s dream to have a place for church camps, conferences, weddings, and other events in the region.
Located just off Highway 45 near Baldwyn, it features an assembly hall, dining area, outdoor pavilion, bunk houses, a swimming pool, and walking trails.
During the recent winter storm, it played host to out-of-town utility workers.
“We were able to house crews that came in from other states to do work. Any way we can serve the community, we are looking for those opportunities,” he said.
Pastor Sikes says Sonshine Christian Camp is meeting a variety of needs.
“All throughout Scripture, Jesus Himself would get away from the crowd, and you need opportunities like that. My own life was radically changed at church camp. I surrendered to Jesus at church camp. We need these opportunities to escape and allow God to speak to us,” Sikes said.
Sonshine Camp kicks off its season this weekend with a Men’s Conference and they will be busy through the fall, helping people find a place to disconnect, recharge and slow down, for a bit.
For more information go to sonshinechristiancamp.org