One family’s dream is realized through Sonshine Christian Camp

But after pastoring a church for 25 years, an unexpected opportunity opened up.

“Timing of everything in my personal life, and timing of things going on here, God opened those doors, and my wife and I moved here from Alabama,” Sikes said.

Sonshine Christian Camp is owned by 14 churches throughout North Mississippi and Alabama.

It began nearly twenty years ago, with one family’s dream to have a place for church camps, conferences, weddings, and other events in the region.

Located just off Highway 45 near Baldwyn, it features an assembly hall, dining area, outdoor pavilion, bunk houses, a swimming pool, and walking trails.

During the recent winter storm, it played host to out-of-town utility workers.