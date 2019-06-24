One injured in Columbus rollover

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- One man was taken to the hospital after his car rolled over into a ditch.

It happened around 2 p.m. Monday.

A Silver Toyota was driving north on Gardner Boulevard when the driver ran off the road landing in Magby Creek.

Columbus Fire and Rescue pulled the driver out from the car. There was no water in the creek.

He was taken to Baptist Memorial Golden Triangle. Fire crews said the man was complaining of shoulder pain.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Columbus Police are investigating.