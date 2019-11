MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – One person was injured in a scary Monroe County crash Thursday morning.

The accident happened on Old Columbus Road in the Lackey community about 8:30 a.m.

It appears a Chevrolet Camaro was going north when the driver lost control of the car. The vehicle went off the road, hit a tree and overturned.

Witnesses at the scene said a female driver was taken to the hospital.

Monroe County deputies are investigating the crash.