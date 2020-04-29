One killed in accident on Highway 25

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – One person was killed late Wednesday afternoon in an Oktibbeha County accident.

The crash happened on Highway 25, north of Craig Springs Road.

Coroner Michael Hunt said one person died, a child was airlifted to a Jackson hospital, and one person is being treated at OCH Regional Medical Center. The person in the hospital is stable.

Sturgis Volunteer Firefighters, Oktibbeha County deputies, OCH EMS, and state troopers were on scene.

The accident involved a car and a truck.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol has not released any information about the crash.

No names are being released at this time.