One long-time Alderman seeks reelection for an 8th term

Roy A. Perkins has served as the Ward 6 Alderman since July of 1993. His fellow aldermen have selected him as Vice-Mayor under leaderships of Dan Camp, Parker Wiseman, and Lynn Spruill.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- It boasts small-town charm, but Starkville is growing and forward-looking.

It’s a trend one long-time Alderman wants to continue.

- Advertisement -

Roy A. Perkins says the growth of his hometown is one reason he’s seeking reelection for an 8th term.

” Starkville has grown expeditiously. I have seen a great transformation. We understand Starkville. We know Starkville, and we know what it takes to grow it,” said Perkins.

Roy A. Perkins has served as the Ward 6 Alderman since July of 1993. His fellow aldermen have selected him as Vice-Mayor under leaderships of Dan Camp, Parker Wiseman, and Lynn Spruill.

Over 28 years, Perkins has worked tirelessly with city leaders to bring restaurants, shopping stores, and supermarkets to citizens.

” The 1995 2% tax, we had a major annexation and in 1998 during October or November of 1998. In Starkville, we almost doubled the size of the city. We annexed to the north, and we annexed to the south. We annexed to the west, and that bought about a major transformation,” said Perkins.

With new businesses coming, Starkville’s population is a little more than 25,000 residents.

The expansion of City Hall and the police station gives more room to conduct city business.

” During all this time since my beginning, there have been multiple discussions about a new city hall and police station. We looked at several sites. We’ve been trying to get a new police station forever, like for decades. We are so pleased that the police department has a place that they can call home,” said Perkins.

Perkins is also proud of the partnerships between Starkville and Mississippi State University. Smart bus transportation, Thad Cochran Research Development Park, and Cotton Mill are just a few on the list.

” The Cotton Mill had a major transformation with the conference center, where they have different events. The Art’s Council draws thousands of people, and so does the Bulldog Bash,” said Perkins.

And if re-elected, Alderman Perkins is eager to start future revitalization projects.

” I’d like to see some businesses and banks and other things come over to Highway 182. The Mayor and Board of Aldermen have respectfully petitioned for funding to expand Hospital Road to the west to connect to Hwy 25 bypass and Stark Road. If we can get that, funding that’ll be a great economic boom. I’m hoping to getting re-elected and working hard. I still have the same drive,” said Perkins.

Primaries for municipal elections will be April 6th, and the general election is on June 8th.