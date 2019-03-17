One Mississippi Lawmaker Wants to See More Funding for Public Schools

TUPELO, Miss (WCBI) – School funding will be a topic of discussion this week for Mississippi lawmakers.

Senator Angela Turner-Ford was in Tupelo this weekend for Meet Me at the Monument.

That’s where we met up with the West Point native.

She says she’s prepared to battle for more funding for Mississippi public schools.

Turner-Ford also says she opposes the efforts by some of her colleagues to divert some state dollars to private schools.

“School funding is a priority of mine and it’s an issue I believe is very important. I think over the past few years, we’ve seen the percentage that has been allocated to public education has decreased, but that’s not what I like and I’m sure there are people who think alike with me. We want adequate education. We want good education for all of our public schools.”

The 2019 Legislative Session runs through April 7th.