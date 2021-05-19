One more day of showers before we really warm up

SUMMARY: Clouds and a few showers will still linger into our Wednesday. Our region will start to dry out and really warm up as we head into the weekend. Highs should be around 90 degrees into next week. The humidity will be tolerable but it’s still going to be very warm.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy skies will stick around. A slight chance of a shower or two. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Staying breezy with SE winds 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Overnight mild lows in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: A mix of sun & clouds as we’re drying out for the rest of the workweek. Continuing to get warm & humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Overnight lows in the 60s.

WEEKEND: Mostly sunny skies and very warm & humid. Highs ranging from the upper 80s to the lower 90s. Overnight lows in the 60s.

MONDAY-TUESDAY: Staying sunny and warm. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

