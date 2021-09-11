One more nice day for Sunday before weather gets active again

SUMMARY: It’s been a sunny, but hazy weekend across the region as smoke from the wildfires out west have been carried here by the upper level winds. Other than that, it will be fairly warm & quiet for us. Another sunny and pleasant day ahead for your Sunday. Rain chances return to the forecast early next week as tropical moisture from the Gulf returns to the region.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies and a quiet night ahead. Comfortable overnight lows in the mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Another day of sunshine ahead. Still will be a bit hazy due to the smoke. A bit warmer & humid, but still pleasant to be outside. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: A few clouds overnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

MONDAY: A mix of sun & clouds with a stray shower possible. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

NEXT WEEK: We’re watching this tropical wave in the Gulf that has a high chance of development over the next few days. Lots of tropical moisture from it could bring us better chances of rain mid to late week. Stay tuned! High temperatures in the mid 80s with overnight lows near 70 degrees.

